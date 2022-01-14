Darren Moore issues Sheffield Wednesday squad update ahead of Plymouth showdown

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that whilst Josh Windass and Jack Hunt are both in contention to feature for the club against Plymouth Argyle, this particular clash will come too soon for Olamide Shodipo and Chey Dunkley.

The Owls boss has also confirmed that Florian Kamberi will need to be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with the Pilgrims.

Windass has not featured for Wednesday since their 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra whilst Hunt was also a notable absentee from the club’s match-day squad for their recent defeat to Shrewsbury Town as he missed this fixture due to an issue with his Achilles.

In the three league games that Windass has appeared in during the current campaign, the attacking midfielder has managed to demonstrate his talent by providing three direct goal contributions.

Kamberi meanwhile recently opted to fly to Switzerland in order to visit a trusted surgeon in a bid to find a solution to his injury after being unavailable for selection for the Owls’ clashes with Sunderland and Shrewsbury.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Plymouth, Moore has shared an update on Windass, Hunt, Kamberi, Shodipo and Dunkley.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by the club’s official Twitter account), the Owls boss said: “Josh Windass and Jack Hunt are in contention.

“Mide [Shodipo] and Chey [Dunkley] are not available.

“We will see about Florian Kamberi.”

The Verdict

Whilst Moore would have been hoping to turn to Shodipo and Dunkley for inspiration on Saturday, there is no reason why the Owls cannot pick up a positive performance in the absence of this duo if Windass, Kamberi and Hunt are all able to step up the mark.

Wednesday will be under no illusion about just how difficult it will be to beat the Pilgrims at Hillsborough as they have already lost twice to their League One rivals during the current campaign.

Currently six points adrift of the play-off places, the Owls will need to start picking up victories on a regular basis in the coming weeks if they are to remain in touch with the likes of Plymouth, Milton Keynes Dons and Oxford United.

Windass will be confident in his ability to cause issues for Argyle in this fixture whilst Hunt may be able to use his experience to his advantage as he has played 87 games at this level during his career.

Kamberi meanwhile may fancy his chances of adding to the four goals that he has already scored this season in the third-tier during this fixture if he is fit enough to feature.