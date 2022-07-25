Darren Moore issues Sheffield Wednesday midfielder claim amid Blackpool speculation

Darren Moore has claimed that the signing of Tyreeq Bakinson has no implication on the future of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss was firm in his stance that the club is looking to keep the midfielder.

That is despite the arrival of Bakinson from Bristol City, who has just signed to the club this summer.

The Owls now have a number of midfielders in what can be considered a well stocked position of the squad.

But that does not mean that a potential sale is now likely, with Blackpool having had offers worth up to £500,000 rejected for Bakinson.

The Wednesday boss has spoken with the player and there is a hope that his contract situation can be resolved in time for the start of the season.

“We’ve spoken to Fis and at the moment the situation with him is that we’re talking to him at the moment over his contractual situation,” said Moore, via The Star.

“Talks are ongoing and we hope that he settles himself down and gets ready for the season. It’s an important season for him.

“If you look at his game last season, there’s three-quarters of it from in between the penalty boxes where he’s exceptional. What he needs to do is get in those threatening positions and finish off.

“That’s the nitty-gritty part, the goals and the assists. We know he’s got the potential to do that but again he’s another year on and we feel that if he can add that to his game, he’ll be close to the finished article in terms of a midfield player.

“He came a long way last season, but this season there are areas to his game he’s identified that he wants to improve and hopefully we can get that out of him this season.”

Wednesday will be aiming for promotion having added a number of new faces to the side this summer.

Moore’s team came 4th in League One last season, but missed out on promotion following a play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

The Owls get their season underway this weekend when they face Portsmouth on July 30.

The Verdict

Blackpool will need to raise their offer for Wednesday to even consider a potential sale of the 22-year old.

Dele-Bashiru is clearly a big part of Moore’s plans for the season ahead, in which there is a lot of expectation on the club.

Wednesday will want to earn their place back in the Championship after a difficult couple of years.

Keeping players of the quality of Dele-Bashiru could be key to their promotion bid this season.