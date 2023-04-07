Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is not expecting any of the club's injured players to return for the game against Oxford United on Good Friday.

The Owls come into the game on a run of five games without a win, the latest of which was the frustrating 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Moore's men did return to the top of the table ahead of Plymouth Argyle on goal difference following the draw, but they are now just two points clear of third-placed Ipswich Town and five points clear of fourth-placed Barnsley, with the Pilgrims, the Tractor Boys and the Tykes all having a game in hand.

They make the trip to the Kassam Stadium to face an Oxford side currently sitting 20th in the table, just three points above the relegation zone. However, they have picked up two points from two games under new manager Liam Manning, including an impressive 0-0 draw at play-off contenders Peterborough United last weekend.

Many believe one of the main reasons for Wednesday's decline in form has been the absence of two key players in midfielder George Byers and forward Josh Windass.

Moore says that while Windass is making good progress, he will not be available for the Oxford game.

"No, not at this moment in time," Moore told The Star. "He still needs more work and still needs more detail into him in terms of from a medical point of view. He's making good progress but not in time for this game.

"It will definitely rule him out for the Easter weekend. But also at the same time, we'll just keep trying him week after week and once his symptoms settle down you can give more of a prognosis and a time. But we're still very much hopeful that he's still got a large part of the season to play."

However, Moore was less optimistic on Byers, admitting that he will be out longer term, though remained hopeful of welcoming him back before the end of the season.

"George is a little bit more complex and longer. With the injury George sustained, it's longer so we don't predict George for anytime soon but we may see him before the end of the season," Moore said.

Moore could also be boosted by the return of defender Michael Ihiekwe and striker Callum Paterson in the coming weeks, with the pair now back in training having been sidelined since late November and early February respectively.

"Probably the two we're focusing on really who are back in training is Ihiekwe and Paterson," Moore said.

"So from that perspective, what we're trying to do is give them the level and volume of work that they need to do when they're integrated into the main group. So they are in that stage and we'll monitor them certainly over the next week.

"Probably if you detail the two at this stage, I'd probably say Paterson is the one nearer. He's really near but we're just looking at him in terms of the volume and recovery time."

Will Sheffield Wednesday win at Oxford?

It will be a tough game for Wednesday against an Oxford side who have been rejuvenated since Manning's arrival.

The Owls will need to perform significantly better than they have in recent weeks if they are to come away with all three points, but the continuing absence of Byers and Windass is a huge blow.

However, Wednesday should still have the quality in their squad to pick up a result and Moore could start the fit-again Mallik Wilks to give his side a much-needed different attacking dimension.

It feels as though the Oxford game is a must win for the Owls to keep up their automatic promotion push, considering the form of those below them.