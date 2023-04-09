Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says Callum Paterson could be involved earlier than planned against Accrington Stanley on Monday, with Michael Smith the latest to join the growing injury list.

Smith missed the 1-1 draw with Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Good Friday, joining the likes of Paterson, George Byers, Josh Windass and Michael Ihiekwe on the sidelines.

The frustrating stalemate with the relegation-threatened U's extended Wednesday's winless run to six games. Barry Bannan gave the Owls the lead with an excellent curling 25-yard strike, but the hosts equalised in the second half through Cameron Brannagan's penalty, awarded when Akin Famewo was controversially adjudged to have brought down Marcus Browne.

It meant that Wednesday dropped out of the automatic promotion places and they currently sit third in the League One table, level on points with second-placed Ipswich Town and two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle, with the Tractor Boys and the Pilgrims both having a game in hand.

Wednesday are back in action on Monday when they host 21st-placed Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news?

Moore had already confirmed that Windass would be unavailable for both of his side's Easter fixtures and he admitted it will be a "50/50 decision with a risk element" as to whether Smith would return for the clash against Stanley after picking up a strain in training.

"His was a blow and it has happened in the last 24 hours," Moore told The Star.

"He’s picked up a strain and we’ll have to assess him and see how he is on Monday.

"In the end I couldn’t bring him. The result has come through and the decision was made to manage him at this stage of the season."

Lee Gregory is currently the club's only fit recognised striker, although Mallik Wilks can also deputise in that position.

Such is the injury situation, Moore revealed that he may have to bring Paterson back ahead of schedule on Monday after the Scotsman returned to training following a hamstring injury which has kept him out since early February.

"Paterson could be back for Monday," Moore said. "In terms of the volume of work he’s done we would probably want him to have had more, but with the situation as it is we need some bodies back."

Will Sheffield Wednesday beat Accrington Stanley?

The potential absence of Smith would be a huge blow to an already-depleted Wednesday front line.

Smith and Windass both have 15 goals each in all competitions this season, with Gregory the next highest scorer with nine, so it underlines just how much the pair are being missed.

Paterson's return would be a huge boost, particularly considering his excellent form prior to his injury, but there would be question marks over how fit the 28-year-old will be given he has just returned to training.

It will be a tough game against an Accrington side fighting for their lives towards the bottom of the table, but it is one which Wednesday should still have the quality to win.