Darren Moore issues Sheffield Wednesday free-agents message amid Nathaniel Mendez-Laing speculation

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has said it’s his wish to work with the players he currently has at his disposal to local outlet Yorkshire Live, after being asked about the chances of free agents coming in before January.

Although the domestic transfer window closed on Tuesday night, barring players to switch between clubs on both permanent and loan deals, out-of-contract players can still be signed by EFL clubs at any time.

The Owls, who have been free from the shackles of an EFL embargo since the start of July, are just one of many clubs who could pounce for free agents between now and January.

They may not require further additions until the winter though, after making an outstanding 14 signings during the summer window to boost what was a depleted squad at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

But they were linked with one out-of-contract player in Nathaniel Mendez-Laing towards the end of August, who most recently played in the Championship for Middlesbrough last season and made nine appearances in a short spell at the Riverside Stadium.

The most notable period in his career came at Cardiff City though, recording 12 goal contributions and playing a huge part in the Bluebirds’ promotion-winning 2017/18 season and making 20 appearances during the following season in the Premier League.

As per Dom Howson, the 29-year-old is someone Wednesday boss Moore admires, but has played down any suggestions they will be making further moves before January.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the 47-year-old said: “There are players here and abroad that are free transfers who have been thrown at us since last season. There have been loads thrown at us.

“As far as I am concerned, we have got Saido [Berahino] in. We are really pleased we have got him in.

“I like the look and blend of the squad and what I want to do now is get some work into them. That’s the big thing for us now. To get that work and consistency. The only way you get that is on the training ground.”

The Verdict:

With the transfer window now closed and Mendez-Laing probably needing a considerable number of weeks to get to full fitness, it might be for the best if Darren Moore leaves a potential deal for the winger aside for now.

The Sheffield Wednesday manager already has enough players he needs to integrate within his first-team squad even without adding another one, but the good thing about the way the third-tier side conducted their business is the speed at which they moved for players.

Saido Berahino’s deadline day arrival was the Owls’ first signing in three weeks despite the number of additions they managed to make, especially remarkable when you consider the fact they were only released from their EFL-imposed embargo at the start of July.

But just by looking at their first five games of the season, going unbeaten in four of them, Moore has coped well with the number of arrivals who have come in and they will be on course for a good season if/when everything fully clicks.

Keep an eye on a potential deal for Mendez-Laing though, because he could take pressure off the likes of Berahino and star man Josh Windass to perform if he joins. There’s no doubt he would be a considerable attacking threat in League One.