Darren Moore issues refreshingly honest verdict in wake of Sheffield Wednesday player blow

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore had no complaints with Massimo Luongo’s red card in last night’s 0-0 draw with Portsmouth.

Luongo was shown a straight red card in the second-half for a lunging tackle on Ronan Curtis.

Despite appearing to be fouled by a couple of Portsmouth players in the build-up to the incident, Moore has no complaints with the decision, claiming that the 29-year-old was out of control as he lunged into the challenge.

“I don’t think there are any complaints from us,” Moore explained, as per Sheffield Wednesday official media.

“Mass did get a bit of a tug on the arm but he was out of control with the challenge so we were not surprised to see the red card come out.”

Luongo is now facing a three-match ban, which rules him out of League One clashes with Crewe Alexandra, Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion, as Moore’s side aim to put themselves into the promotion picture heading into 2022.

Last night’s goalless draw at Fratton Park came via a number of good saves from Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The draw leaves the Owls eighth in the table and two points adrift of the top-six.

The Verdict

The challenge from Luongo was out of control and deserving of a red card, despite the apparent foul in the build-up to the incident.

It’s refreshing to see Moore not looking to make excuses, he realises it was a bad tackle and is really honest.

Wednesday are going to be without a very good midfielder for three important fixtures now, which is a fresh hurdle for Moore to look to overcome.

This season has hardly been a breeze for the Owls, but if they can overcome Luongo’s absence in the next three, the table could tell a different story.

