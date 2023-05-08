Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says he expects Lee Gregory, Michael Ihiekwe and Dennis Adeniran to be fit for the play-offs after the trio missed the game against Derby County.

The Owls picked up a 1-0 win against the Rams on the final day of the season at Hillsborough on Sunday.

After a bright start from the visitors, Wednesday were awarded a penalty just before half time when Curtis Davies was controversially adjudged to have brought down Marvin Johnson. Davies was sent off and Smith converted the resulting spot-kick to seal all three points for the hosts.

The result means that the Rams dropped out of the play-off places and the Owls will now face Peterborough United in the semi-finals after Posh won at Barnsley to secure the final top six spot.

What did Darren Moore say?

Moore says that striker Gregory is expected back in training in the next few days after a facial injury forced him to miss out against Derby.

"He’ll be training on Tuesday as normal," Moore told The Star. "So we’ll see how he is and we expect him to be there."

"He sustained an injury his face last week in training, so we just didn’t risk him today - but he should be back in training on Tuesday. He could well be wearing a mask," Moore added.

Defender Ihiekwe has only recently returned following a five-month absence with a knee injury and midfielder Adeniran has also had spells on the sidelines this campaign, with Moore revealing that the pair were rested as a precaution.

"It was precautionary with both of them and we just didn’t take the risk with them," Moore said.

"Both were feeling tightness, so we took them out of the team and didn’t take any risks. Hopefully those two will be fine and everything will be good."

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Moore's update will come as a huge relief to Wednesday fans after their injury struggles in recent months.

Gregory, Ihiekwe and Adeniran's returns will boost the squad further after the recent comebacks of Josh Windass and Callum Paterson, while Jack Hunt and Reece James were also back in the squad against the Rams.

The continued absence of influential midfielder George Byers is a blow, but the Owls are looking significantly healthier at the best possible time.

It will be a tough task in the play-offs against a Peterborough side who have been in outstanding form since Darren Ferguson's return to the club in January, but after four consecutive wins and with some of their key men back available, Wednesday will be more optimistic about their prospects.