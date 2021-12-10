Darren Moore issues positive fitness update on important Sheffield Wednesday player

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has offered an update into the progress that Dominic Iorfa is making in recovering from injury, saying that he is pleased with what he is hearing from the medical team.

Iorfa is a fine player, and certainly too good for League One level, so getting him back in the Wednesday side will undoubtedly boost their chances of getting promotion this year via the automatic spots or the play-offs.

Of course, though, the club needs to go carefully in terms of getting him back into the side and not rush him after his spell out, and Moore has been cautious in predicting a time frame for his return – though he is pleased with what progress has been made already by the sounds of it:

💬 DM: I don’t want to put a timescale on him (Dom Iorfa) he is doing really well and we’ll see how he goes on over the next weeks. The medical team are happy with his progress. #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 10, 2021

The Verdict

Wednesday have managed to do okay without Iorfa but it will still be a big boost to them when he does make his return to the side, which does not appear too far away now.

Of course, Moore is right to not be putting a timeframe on things as things can go wrong but it does appear as though the Owls are getting near being able to call upon one of the better players at the club once more now.