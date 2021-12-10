Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

Darren Moore issues positive fitness update on important Sheffield Wednesday player

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has offered an update into the progress that Dominic Iorfa is making in recovering from injury, saying that he is pleased with what he is hearing from the medical team.

Iorfa is a fine player, and certainly too good for League One level, so getting him back in the Wednesday side will undoubtedly boost their chances of getting promotion this year via the automatic spots or the play-offs.

Of course, though, the club needs to go carefully in terms of getting him back into the side and not rush him after his spell out, and Moore has been cautious in predicting a time frame for his return – though he is pleased with what progress has been made already by the sounds of it:

The Verdict

Wednesday have managed to do okay without Iorfa but it will still be a big boost to them when he does make his return to the side, which does not appear too far away now.

Of course, Moore is right to not be putting a timeframe on things as things can go wrong but it does appear as though the Owls are getting near being able to call upon one of the better players at the club once more now.


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Darren Moore issues positive fitness update on important Sheffield Wednesday player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: