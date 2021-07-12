Darren Moore issues message on Josh Windass and Barry Bannan as Sheffield Wednesday futures remains uncertain

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is optimistic that the club will be able to keep hold of two of their greatest assets.

Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have emerged as two of the most sought-after players in League One since Wednesday’s relegation to the third-tier was confirmed.

The pair, who have both recently excelled in the Championship, remain under contract with The Owls and have played in both friendlies against Celtic and Chester City thus far.

Windass sparked the interest of several Championship clubs, but a £5 million asking price emerged, as reported by Lancs Live – a figure that has seemingly slowed down the interest.

Bannan’s future has also accumulated speculation, despite the midfielder signing a new contract midway through last season. Although the Scotsman has not been linked to a specific club this summer, the financial difficulties that still surround Hillsborough has left him rather on edge.

Despite the unresolved situations of Windass and Bannan, Darren Moore spoke quite confidently to The Star about the pair and his vision for next season: “They’re two really important players for us this season… We know the quality that they both have, and we know their versatility in terms of the positions that they can play for the team. So they’re going to be huge players for us this season.

“We’ve still got just under four weeks left of pre-season, so there’s a lot more time and work to be done.”

The verdict

Keeping Windass and Bannan at the club and fit would give Wednesday every chance of bouncing straight back to the Championship. Their influence was there for all to see last season despite their 24th-placed finish, and they are both players that should be at Championship clubs.

However, they have engaged in good business so far if the pair doe eventually leave. Dennis Adeniran was one of Wycombe’s top performers last season, whilst Olamide Shodipo had a very productive season with Oxford.

The ownership of the club also remains an issue, and it appears to be worrying Bannan. If these issues can be resolved, or even an improvement is made, then it would boost their chances of keeping both.

Windass’ reported price tag is also problematic for any potential buyers. He has performed well over the last couple of years, but the club’s £5 million valuation is nowhere near correct.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp