Darren Moore issues lengthy Sheffield Wednesday injury update ahead of Rotherham clash

Two of League One’s form sides square off on Sunday afternoon and they just so happen to only be separated by a few miles as Sheffield Wednesday host Rotherham United at Hillsborough.

Less than eight miles of distance splits the two clubs but the league table shows that there is a 13-point gap between the Owls and the Millers.

Paul Warne’s side lead the way with a clear advantage over Wigan Athletic – who have three games in hand – but Wednesday are now in seventh spot having won four matches on the bounce, with the same amount of clean sheets to boot.

And Darren Moore is having to do it with a lengthy injury list on his hands, as he has done for the majority of the 2021-22 season.

Some new January recruits have helped freshen his options up for the final few months of the season but even Harlee Dean and Tyreece John-Jules have been struck down by the injury curse with no update on their returns.

Moore has confirmed though that defenders Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson, who have both been out of action since October, are back training with the team and may be available in a few weeks if they progress as planned.

Chey Dunkley though is not yet recovered from a hamstring injury, and neither Lee Gregory or Josh Windass are ready to return either following their recent setbacks.

The Verdict

Considering Wednesday have been struggling with injuries for many months, they’ve managed to turn their form around to be on the cusp of the play-off places.

When everyone is fully-fit at Hillsborough there is major competition for places, but it’s unlikely that everyone will be fit at once the way things have been.

But it will be a nice headache for Moore to have if that moment does arrive – he’ll be wishing though that the likes of Iorfa, Gregory and Windass were available for such a tough clash against the league leaders this weekend though.

Despite Rotherham’s winning run they are not unbeatable – as Accrington and Fleetwood have recently proven – so Wednesday can easily get a result on home soil to enhance their play-off credentials.