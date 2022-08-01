Darren Moore issues injury update on Sheffield Wednesday duo ahead of MK Dons clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that whilst Dennis Adeniran could make his return to action in Saturday’s clash with Milton Keynes Dons, Callum Paterson will need to be assessed ahead of this fixture.

Paterson missed the Owls’ meeting with Portsmouth last weekend after picking up an ankle injury in training.

Adeniran was also a notable absentee from the club’s match-day squad as he was unable to feature due to an issue with his knee.

Wednesday managed to seal a point in what turned out to be an enthralling game at Hillsborough.

Marvin Johnson opened the scoring for the Owls before Connor Ogilvie equalised in the second-half.

After Fisayo Dele-Bashiru restored Wednesday’s advantage, Portsmouth netted two quick-fire goals and were seemingly on course to seal victory in this fixture.

However, Dele-Bashiru scored again for the hosts in the 83rd minute as the game ended in a 3-3 draw.

Ahead of the club’s upcoming clash with MK Dons, Moore has shared an injury update on Paterson and Adeniran.

Speaking to The Star about Paterson, Moore said: “He rolled his ankle in training.

“He has had a scan and it didn’t show much.

“It is about his symptoms settling down.

“We will have a look on Monday and see how he is.”

Making reference to Adeniran, the Wednesday boss added: “His knee is a little swollen from the hard pitches in pre-season.

“We removed a little bit of fluid off his knee in the week.

“He has been back in training in the last couple of days.

“We will assess him after a full week of training. “Hopefully he will be available for MK Dons.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Lee Gregory was sent-off in the closing stages of last Saturday’s game, the Owls will be hoping that Paterson makes strides in terms of his recovery in the coming days as they are currently set to be relatively short of options up-front for their meeting with MK Dons.

Paterson produced some encouraging performances in the third-tier last season as he managed to provide nine direct goal contributions in 41 league appearances.

As for Adeniran, he will be determined to force his way into the Owls’ starting eleven when he is fully fit after missing a chunk of action in the previous campaign.

By making some improvements in a defensive sense in training this week, Wednesday could potentially secure all three points in their showdown with the Dons on Saturday.