Darren Moore issues injury update on Sheffield Wednesday duo after club’s latest display

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Barry Bannan suffered a foot injury in yesterday’s 3-0 victory over Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Dominic Iorfa has undergone a scan after missing the club’s two most recent league fixtures due to an issue with his ankle.

Wednesday managed to secure all three points in the third-tier last night as they swept aside a Sunderland outfit who will be looking to launch a push for automatic promotion this season.

Theo Corbeanu opened the scoring in the 13th minute as he fired past Black Cats goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann.

Florian Kamberi then doubled Wednesday’s advantage as he netted his second goal of the season.

Following the break, Lee Gregory added a third for the Owls.

As a result of this victory, Wednesday moved up to eighth in the third-tier standings and are now only two points adrift of the play-off places.

The Owls will be looking to build upon this performance when they face Gillingham in League One later this month.

After his side’s triumph, Moore shared an injury update on Bannan and Iorfa.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about Bannan, Moore said: “It’s an injury to his foot, to what extent it is we will see over the next few days.

“He led the troops well and had wonderful discipline.

“With the injury we have, he’s played a different role but he has been absolutely exceptional.”

Quiz: Did these 25 Sheffield Wednesday transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Did Sheffield Wednesday sell Lucas Joao to Reading in 2019? Yes No

Making reference to Iorfa, Moore added: “We will see how he goes in the next couple of days.

“It is probably too early for me to say with him.

“We are doing some checks with him at the minute.

“He has been sent for a scan so we will find out in the next couple of days.”

The Verdict

Wednesday will be hoping that Iorfa and Bannan’s respective issues are not serious as this particular duo have managed to produce some assured displays in the third-tier for the club this season.

Iorfa is currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.87 in League One whilst Bannan has only missed one game in this division during the current campaign.

If both players are able to make swift recoveries from their injuries, they could go on to play a major role for Wednesday as Moore’s side aim to launch a push for promotion in the coming months.

The Owls will be determined to use the momentum that they gained from their victory over Sunderland last night by picking up positive results in their upcoming league clashes with Gillingham, Accrington Stanley and Milton Keynes Dons.