Darren Moore issues injury update on key Sheffield Wednesday man after Charlton Athletic stalemate

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a point in their first league match of the 2021/22 League One campaign, as they drew 0-0 with Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

The Owls were relegated into the third-tier of English football, and can take positives from coming away with something to show for their efforts on Saturday evening.

There was one concerning moment though, when Owls forward Callum Paterson was forced off with a head injury after just 16 minutes of the game.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live) after the draw at The Valley, Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore issued an update on Paterson, and labelled his role in the incident as a ‘brave header’.

“We’re really pleased to see him in there, sat up and smiling with the boys. They don’t give him any sympathy, but he stopped a certain goal there. It was brave, brave header, but he unfortunately got taken out.

“He will do the protocol and hopefully in the next 24/48 hours he won’t suffer any reaction. He has already got a right shiner on the top of his head.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action next weekend, when they take on Doncaster Rovers, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Darren Moore’s side.

What was the score when Sheffield Wednesday last played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Anfield? 3-1 W 3-1 L 4-1 W 4-1 L

The Verdict:

It’s good to hear a positive update from Moore on Paterson’s fitness.

There will have been real concern when he was forced off, so it’s great to hear that they’re hopeful he won’t suffer any reaction moving forwards.

The Owls are going to be reliant on the striker being fit in the next couple of months, with Josh Windass being ruled out of action through injury.

Paterson will be keen to get back involved in the near future, as he looks to play his part in their push for promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.