Darren Moore issues injury update on influential Sheffield Wednesday figure

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that he expects Reece James to be sidelined for a few weeks due to the injury that he sustained during the club’s recent clash with Plymouth Argyle.

James was withdrawn at half-time in this particular clash after picking up a knock and subsequently missed the Owls’ meeting with Cheltenham Town last weekend.

In the absence of the defender, Wednesday managed to secure a 3-0 victory in front of their own supporters.

Josh Windass opened the scoring at Hillsborough in the first half as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Barry Bannan doubled his side’s advantage in the closing stages of the match before Fisayo Dele-Bashiru added a third for Wednesday.

Currently four points adrift of the automatic promotion places, Wednesday will be looking to close this gap when they face Cambridge United on Saturday.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, Moore has issued an injury update on James.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the defender, the Owls boss said: “I can probably say now that it’s an injury that will keep him out for a few weeks as opposed to anything less than that.

“We should be able to get a diagnosis on the injury, but it’ll be a couple of weeks.”

The Verdict

Whereas Wednesday are still waiting to learn the full extent of James’ injury, they will be hoping that the defender will be able to make a swift recovery from this particular issue as he has shown some signs of promise since sealing a move to the club in the previous transfer window.

As well as featuring as a left-back, James has also been utilised in the heart of defence by Moore.

An influential figure, the 28-year-old has made two tackles and 1.5 clearances per game in League One this season (as per WhoScored).

Set to be without James this weekend, the Owls will need Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe to deliver the goods in the absence of their team-mate at the Abbey Stadium.

Quiz: Did Sheffield Wednesday win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Wham Stadium 2-2 D 1-1 D 3-2 W 2-1 W