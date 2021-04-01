Darren Moore issues important injury update on Sheffield Wednesday star

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has given a positive update on the injury return of goalkeeper Keiren Westwood with him now being put through his paces.

The veteran goalkeeper missed the win over Barnsley just before the international break with an injury, with Joe Wildsmith stepping in.

Before that, though, Westwood had been earning regular appearances – though he also had a brief hiatus in late February/early March – and there’s nothing to suggest he won’t be back in the side when the time comes where he is adjudged fit and ready to go.

Indeed, that moment doesn’t seem too long away, judging by Moore’s comments in his latest press conference.

He said, as quoted by the club’s official Twitter account:

💬 DM: Westy has been back in training, we’re putting him through his paces. His injury has healed, great news, and it’s about getting his confidence back with diving saves and catches… we’ll assess him today — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 1, 2021

Whether this means he’ll be featuring in one, two, or none of the games over the Easter period remains to be seen, with big games on the horizon for the Owls.

The Verdict

That win over Barnsley would have felt good but with the international break in between then and now, it remains to be seen what momentum can be built from it.

Watford are up next on Friday for the Owls, and that will be a tough test with the Hornets going for promotion.

Cardiff follow on Monday, too, so it doesn’t get any easier but it’s still promising to hear that Westwood isn’t far away.

