Darren Moore issues honest verdict on Sheffield Wednesday situation after appointment

New Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted he is taking on a ‘huge challenge’ as he tries to keep the Owls in the Championship.

A run of four successive defeats has left Wednesday second from bottom in the table, but they are worryingly six points from safety with just 14 games to play.

And, Moore made it clear when speaking to Yorkshire Live that he is aware of the size of the task facing him, as he called on everyone to pull together to ensure the club stay in the second tier.

“It’s a huge challenge. What we can do is come together as one. We need that together as a support. I am calling on the fans and everyone is connected to the club to be unified.

“Let’s look forward to these final 14 games. It’s a great challenge and that’s why I am here. I am calling on everyone to come together as one.”

Moore arrives at Hillsborough having left Doncaster in sixth place in League One, but he does have Championship experience, having lead West Brom previously.

The verdict

This is a good message from Moore, as he is acknowledging that he has a lot of work to do to keep the club in the league this season.

As well as that, he is also aware of the importance of bringing everyone together. With most fans supporting his appointment, that shouldn’t be a problem, so it’s about getting results now.

Of course the midweek game against Rotherham is massive, and it probably is a must-win given the circumstances.

