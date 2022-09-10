Darren Moore issues glowing verdict on Sheffield Wednesday summer signing

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has paid tribute to goalkeeper David Stockdale for the impact he has made since moving to Hillsborough.

Stockdale joined the Owls in the summer window, completing a move to Yorkshire following the expiration of his contract with League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

The 36-year-old has wasted little time in establishing himself as first choice between the posts for the club, starting all seven league games for the Owls.

During that time, the goalkeeper has kept four clean sheets to help the club to a strong start to the season that sees them fourth in the current league standings.

Now it seems as though Moore has been delighted by what he has seen from his new shot-stopper, both on and off the pitch.

Which country were these 25 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players born in?

1 of 25 Chey Dunkley England Jamaica

Speaking about the impact Stockdale has made since joining the club, the Wednesday boss told Yorkshire Live: “Stocky has been superb in terms of what he has brought us. When you talk about him as a character, he is a wonderful, approachable man. He is the centre of attraction in the dressing room.

“He is very, very friendly with all the team in a group or as individuals. He is a top, top level goalkeeper in terms of where he has played in his career.

“It has been wonderful for us to bring in someone of his ilk and vast experience in the game.”

The Owls are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, when they make the trip to Lancashire to face Morecambe.

The Verdict

It is perhaps no surprise that Stockdale has made this sort of impact since making the move to Wednesday.

We saw during his performances for Wycombe how good and important a ‘keeper he can be at this level, something which he has followed up since arriving at Hillsborough.

The fact he is doing that even now at the age of 36, is testament to his commitment, attitude and application, that also seems to have played a part in making him such a popular figure at Hillsborough.

With that in mind, bringing Stockdale in on a free transfer this summer, looks to have been an excellent piece of business from Sheffield Wednesday.