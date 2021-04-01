Darren Moore issues fresh update on Sheffield Wednesday’s free agent links

Darren Moore has given his latest update on the future of Ravel Morrison with the midfielder no longer training with the Owls, though the manager says that the door is not closed on the player.

Morrison had been training with the Owls for the last few weeks as he looks to keep himself fit with him also looking for a contract.

Indeed, training with the Owls was always going to spark speculation that Wednesday were going to be his next club but, speaking on Thursday morning in his press conference, Owls boss Moore has revealed that there will be no offer made just yet.

He said, via Yorkshire Live:

“The door is not closed on him.

“We have spoken. He’s not training here anymore but certainly, in the future, we will keep in touch with him.”

The Verdict

No contract for Morrison at Wednesday at the moment, then, and it remains to be seen if it is a potential avenue the club looks down in the future.

Perhaps they are waiting to see what division they are going to be in for next season before making a call, or perhaps they just don’t think it is the right time.

Morrison, then, is going to have to look elsewhere to find a club.

