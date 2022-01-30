Darren Moore issues fresh Sheffield Wednesday transfer update ahead of deadline

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that some of the club’s players could potentially leave Hillsborough before the window closes tomorrow.

The Owls have already experienced a busy transfer window as Moore has opted to make some alterations to his squad this month.

As well as securing the services of Harlee Dean, Jordan Storey and Tyreece John-Jules on loan deals, Wednesday have also sanctioned a temporary departure for Alex Hunt who sealed a move to Oldham Athletic.

Meanwhile, Theo Corbeanu was recalled from his stint with the Owls by Wolverhampton Wanderers before being sent to the club’s League One rivals Milton Keynes Dons.

Moore’s side moved up to eighth in the League One standings yesterday by securing a 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

Marvin Johnson scored the only goal of the game in the sixth-minute of the game as Wednesday extended their current unbeaten home run to nine games.

Following this fixture, Moore shared an update on the club’s transfer plans.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live), the Wednesday boss said: “We are probably looking at outs.

“There have been one or two enquiries for our players. We will have a look and see where that goes over the next 48 hours.”

The Verdict

With the window set to close tomorrow evening, it could turn out to be an extremely busy period for Wednesday.

When you consider that Moore does have a big squad to choose from at Hillsborough, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he decides to sanction temporary exits for some of the club’s younger individuals.

However, before making a definitive decision on the immediate future of these players, Moore will need to make sure that the clubs who are currently looking to do business with the Owls are the right fit.

Whereas sending an individual to a team who can guarantee regular first-team football could result in an improvement in terms of development, there is also a possibility that an exit could have a negative impact on a player’s career if he is forced to watch on from the sidelines.