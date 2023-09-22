Huddersfield Town have a new manager following the end of Neil Warnock's second stint in charge, and that man is Darren Moore.

Having agreed to stay at the Terriers over the course of the summer, veteran boss Warnock had agreed a one-year extension at the John Smith's Stadium, but his imminent departure was announced earlier in the week.

The plan had apparently always been for new Town owner Kevin Nagle to find the long-term successor to Warnock and appoint him when the time was right, and that has ended up being Moore, who has been out of work since June having shockingly left Sheffield Wednesday three weeks after leading them to promotion from League One.

Despite Moore's exit from Sheffield Wednesday being described as mutual, the two parties involved have clearly not been on the same page, with Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri firing plenty of claims at Moore in the aftermath.

What has Dejphon Chansiri said regarding Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday exit?

After speculation from the press, Chansiri decided to release a long statement regarding Moore's exit, where he claimed that it was Moore's contract demands that led to his departure.

Already having his contract extended automatically because of winning promotion, Moore asked for a new contract worth £1.2 million per season, according to Chansiri - something which he could not agree to.

Moore however refuted this claim in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, saying that his dissatisfaction was never about his own contract but a disagreement over the vision of the club and where they would be heading when returning to the Championship in terms of recruitment.

Remarkably, Chansiri issued another statement over a week ago by repeating the claims made in his first letter and also adamantly stating that Moore lied about certain things in his Sky Sports interview.

What has Darren Moore said regarding Sheffield Wednesday exit?

Having already addressed Chansiri's initial claims, the latest lengthy statement from Wednesday's owner was bound to have an affect on Moore, but he is seemingly unwilling to address that head on and instead would rather look to the future with his new club.

"For me that episode is closed," Moore said, per YorkshireLive.

"It was a wonderful episode. We had a successful time there. I had a fantastic time and I wish the football club nothing but well (for the future).

"But here today, for me, it's about Huddersfield Town and going forward and this magnificent club. It is a great football club.

"It whets my appetite in terms of managing this great club. My job is to come in here and be another cog in this wonderful machine at this football club and moving it forward."

Moore did reveal though that players and staff currently still at Hillsborough have passed on well-wishing messages after he landed the Terriers hot-seat.

"The players and staff alike have all been in touch to wish me well, which I'm grateful for," Moore said.

"I'm thankful for all the messages that I have received from staff and players there. I look forward to seeing them in a few weeks time."