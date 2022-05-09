Darren Moore issues clear message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters ahead of Sunderland clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has a clear message for Owls’ supporters ahead of their clash with Sunderland tonight – sing your hearts out and be the 12th man.

Wednesday go into the League One play-off semi-final second leg needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit after defeat at the Stadium of Light last week.

Moore though, says the Hillsborough faithful can make a difference tonight.

“It’s the second leg in front of a packed Hillsborough, fantastic to know it’s packed out, and they’ll be in full voice. They’ll be our 12th man,” he told the SWFC website.

“My message to the fans is, you’ve been absolutely tremendous all season. Get there Monday night and sing your hearts out for the boys, be that 12th man and drive them on, because they really do appreciate it, and I appreciate it, and I look forward to seeing you all there.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we know we’re going to have to play a lot better, certainly on the ball.

“Sunderland’s fans were loud, really loud, so what do I want from our fans on Monday? To be louder, simple as that.

“I could hear them high up in the stands and that was against 40-odd thousand Sunderland fans, so what could it be like at Hillsborough?”

Sheffield Wednesday certainly face a tough test in overturning their 1-0 deficit given Sunderland’s excellent away record towards the end of the season.

The Black Cats lost just one of their last eight away matches in League One this season.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are certainly going to need their fans right behind them if they are to overturn their first leg deficit.

Sunderland have been excellent away from home in League One towards the end of the season and know a draw would be enough to see them through to the final.

Sheffield Wednesday’s home form hasn’t been too bad either, though.

Just two defeats in their last ten League One home matches shows what a tough place Hillsborough is to go and get a result.

All of the above should mean this one makes for an exciting clash tonight.