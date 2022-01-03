Darren Moore issues Callum Paterson update following Sheffield Wednesday’s latest setback

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that the club will discover the full extent of Callum Paterson’s injury this week.

Paterson suffered a knee injury during yesterday’s showdown with Shrewsbury Town and was replaced by Ciaran Brennan in the 29th minute of the fixture.

Wednesday would have been hoping to deliver a positive response to their recent 5-0 defeat to Sunderland by sealing all three points at the Montgomery Waters Stadium.

However, the Owls failed to deliver the goods on their travels as they suffered yet another setback in their quest to secure an immediate return to the Championship later this year.

Matthew Pennington scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Shrewsbury on the stroke of half-time as he headed home from Luke Leahy’s corner.

As a result of this defeat, the Owls missed out on the opportunity to close the gap between them and the play-off places to three points.

Following the game, Moore shared an update on Paterson’s issue.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the 27-year-old, the Owls boss said: “He sustained an injury to his knee.

“We will know more in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

For Wednesday’s sake, they will be hoping that Paterson’s issue isn’t too serious as the former Cardiff City man has illustrated a great deal of versatility this season.

In the 20 league games that he has played for the Owls, Paterson has featured as a striker, a centre-back and as an attacking midfielder.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.79 in the third-tier, Paterson will be determined to push on at this level when he is fit enough to feature again for Wednesday.

If the utility man is forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future, Moore may decide to draft in a short-term replacement for him during the current transfer window.

By nailing his recruitment this month, the Owls boss may be able to guide the club to place in the play-offs later this year.