Darren Moore issues brutally honest verdict when quizzed on Sheffield Wednesday’s survival chances

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted that the ‘odds are stacked against’ his team as they look to survive in the Championship, although he insists it’s still possible.

A 3-0 reverse at Reading yesterday, the Owls’ sixth defeat in a row, has left them seven points from safety, with just 12 games to play.

Therefore, it’s pretty clear that Wednesday need to pick up results rapidly if they are to stay in the second tier.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live after the loss at the Madejski Stadium, Moore acknowledged that the club are on a very difficult position, but he refused to give up.

“All the odds are stacked against us, but we’re still in there with a fighting chance. We have to work. We have to continue that, keep the belief and move onto the next game. The two games have gone but we have still got 12 games ahead of us.”

Things don’t get any easier for Moore’s men though, as they welcome league leaders Norwich to Hillsborough next week.

The verdict

This is a fair message from Moore, as he has to be realistic about their chances, and it’s clear they face a major battle to stay up.

So, the fans should appreciate the honesty, instead of Moore pretending they everything is fine. However, as he says, it’s about getting back to work and picking up results, as quickly as possible.

The past week has been very tough for the new boss, and his attention will switch to Norwich now, where the Owls need to try to pull off what would be a big shock.

