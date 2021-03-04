Darren Moore issues assessment of Sheffield Wednesday’s frustrating defeat v Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday slipped to a hugely frustrating 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened rivals Rotherham United at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening.

The Owls fell behind after 17 minutes as Michael Smith opened the scoring for Paul Warne’s side. But Smith’s afternoon turned sour, as he was shown a straight red card with 27 minutes remaining of the contest.

Sheffield Wednesday made their man advantage count, as Matthew Olosunde turned the ball into his own net late-on, but Darren Moore’s first match in charge of the club ended in disappointment, as Rotherham’s Freddie Ladapo fired home the winner clinically from the edge of the penalty area, to condemn the Owls to yet another defeat.

They’re currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and find themselves seven points adrift of safety heading into their final 13 matches of this year’s campaign.

Speaking in a post-match press conference following the defeat, Moore admitted that he was pleased with his team’s performance, despite them losing points in the battle to survive in the Championship this term.

“The result wasn’t there but the performance was. They kept the belief, we got back in the game and we felt we could score more with the chances we created. I’ve learned a lot tonight, it’s a hard one to take.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on promotion-chasing Reading, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Moore’s side at the Madejski Stadium.

Was it Adam Reach or Tom Lees that did these things?

1 of 15 Used to play for Leeds? Adam Reach Tom Lees

The Verdict:

This will be a tough result to take, in more ways than one.

Not only have Sheffield Wednesday missed a golden opportunity to close the gap on their relegation-threatened rivals, but they’ve also lost to one of their local rivals in Rotherham United.

This will surely have an impact on the morale of the squad, and it’ll be interesting to see how they respond to this defeat when they return to action against Reading at the weekend.

I’d be stunned if they were able to survive in the second-tier this term.