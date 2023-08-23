Sheffield Wednesday have had a tough start to the 2023-24 Championship season, and it is perhaps to be surprised following their summer of upheaval.

A whole host of new signings have arrived but most only joined with a either week or so to go until the start of the new campaign, or they have signed since the season began.

It hasn't been the most ideal of starts for new head coach Xisco Munoz, who has overseen defeats to Southampton, Hull City and Preston North End in his first three league matches.

Munoz of course has replaced Darren Moore in the dugout at Hillsborough, who departed after just over two years in charge at the South Yorkshire outfit.

In late May, Moore guided the Owls back to the Championship via the League One play-offs with a stunning two-legged comeback in the semi-finals over Peterborough before dispatching county rivals Barnsley at Wembley in the final with a late Josh Windass goal in extra time.

Three weeks after that though, Moore had departed the club in strange and unexpected circumstance.

Why did Darren Moore leave Sheffield Wednesday?

Whilst it was expected that all parties would remain silent in regards to the reasons that Moore departed, speculation in the press caused Wednesady owner Dejphon Chansiri to come out with a statement explaining the decision.

The Thai businessman claimed that Moore had asked for a new contract which was worth four times as much as his existing deal, as well as a three-year extension, and that it was not financially reasonable for the club to agree to.

Chansiri revealed that he agreed to announce the exit was by mutual consent but the reasons given were very much an indication that Moore had wanted more money to stay with the club.

What has Darren Moore said about his Sheffield Wednesday exit?

After months of silence in regards to his abrupt departure from Hillsborough, Moore has finally spoken out over the reasons for his exit - and it had nothing to do with Chansiri's claims of unreasonable contract demands.

"After Wembley and the dust had settled, we had a meeting, the chairman and myself, to continue what was discussed in the build-up to it," Moore told Sky Sports.

"I'm clear on record saying irrespective of what division the club was in our targets were set in mind.

"When we had the meeting, the vision set at that timescale was just a little bit out of line.

"Amicably we came to an agreement at the time and decided it wasn't right. The decision was made for me to step away and the club to continue.

"That's why, a lot of noise was made at the time, but I never said anything because my emphasis was to allow Sheffield Wednesday to continue and move forward and allow the chairman to bring in a manager of his choice that he felt would take the club forwards. I've got no grievance with that decision.

"It was a private conversation between me and him. I know there was a lot said about the salary - but it was never about the money side of it. It was purely and strictly about the football."