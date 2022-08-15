Darren Moore hints at what immediate future could hold for collection of Sheffield Wednesday players

Darren Moore has confirmed that some of the more youthful members at Sheffield Wednesday should head out on loan before the end of the transfer window, whilst in conversation with The Star.

Ciaran Brennan is Wednesday’s only player out on loan at the moment, with the 22-year-old embarking on a temporary spell with Swindon Town earlier in the window.

It has been a strong period of recruitment thus far for the Owls, with the increased nature of the squad meaning it will be more difficult for these younger players to edge closer to the first-team squad.

Speaking to The Star about the immediate futures of these younger players, Moore said: “Yeah, there’s been a couple of enquiries this week again… We’ll only look at them if they’re the right ones, but there has been a couple of enquiries for the youngsters, yeah.

“We think that, as it nears the end of the window, more interest will gather. If it’s right then we’ll look at it.

“One has been rejected, and two are currently being looked upon. We’re looking at them as possibilities.”

The verdict

Playing regular football within a senior set up is often the best form of education for younger players, that is despite moves like this not always working out.

Of course, finding the right club for such players is incredibly important, with lots of clubs now content with the squad that they possess.

It remains to be seen what players Moore wants to see head out on loan, and subsequently, what kind of level they end up playing at.

Competition levels within Moore’s first-team squad will make it difficult for the Wednesday boss to justify keeping hold of personnel who have shown promise within the youth set up.