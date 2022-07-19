Darren Moore hints at two potential Sheffield Wednesday summer exits

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has hinted that young duo Ryan Galvin and Alex Hunt could leave the League One club again this summer.

Hunt, 22, joined National League team Grimsby Town for the first half of 2021/22 before being sent out to Oldham Athletic in January while Galvin, 21, was loaned to non-league side Gloucester City between August and December.

The pair have been involved with the first team during pre-season – featuring in multiple friendlies and travelling for the six-day training camp in Portugal – but it appears a decision has yet to be made about their futures.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore addressed their situations and hinted that they could be set to leave the club this summer.

Pressed on his decision to take Hunt to Portugal for the training camp, he said: “I wanted to see him. He came out to Portugal along with Ryan Galvin and I think that’s important for them.

“As pre-season has gone on, he’s been getting stronger has Hunty, which has been good to see really. It’s a big year for him in terms of his career, so I brought him and Ryan Galvin out to have a really good look at them.

“We’ve had a look and in the couple of games we’ve got coming up and they’ll be really tested in those. I wanted to bring Alex back in because he went out on loan last season and had a taste of it.

“I said to the chairman ‘Before we decide anything with them, I need to see them and the level they’re at.’ They are two players that have gone 12 months on in their development; they’re a lot stronger now and they’re working with the group.

“As pre-season has gone on they’ve been getting stronger and stronger with what they’re doing and the next couple of games will put them to the test really against good opposition. It’ll help me as a manager to see where the team is at.”

Both players are out of contract at Hillsborough next summer.

A Sheffield-born product of the Wednesday academy, Hunt made his debut in the EFL Cup in 2018/19 and has 14 senior appearances for the Owls to his name already.

Galvin, meanwhile, joined the Yorkshire club from Wigan Athletic in January 2020 and has found opportunities fairly hard to come by since – with just two FA Cup appearances in 2020/21 under his belt.

The Verdict

Moore is running the rule over Hunt and Galvin ahead of the 2022/23 League One campaign and you’d imagine both players will be desperate to convince the Wednesday boss of what they can do.

It remains to be seen what their future will hold if they’re unable to do so.

The Owls would likely be able to find an EFL loan for both but given their contract situations, they may feel it is time to make a more definitive decision on one or both.

There could be a few big weeks ahead for both Hunt and Galvin.