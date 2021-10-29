Darren Moore hints at Sheffield Wednesday style tweak ahead of trip to Cheltenham Town

Sheffield Wednesday have a chance of breaking back into the play-off places in League One when they travel to face Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

The Owls are unbeaten in their last five and are slowly building momentum at Hillsborough Stadium in this fiercely competitive third tier promotion race.

Lee Gregory has been a key component in attacking areas in recent weeks and Darren Moore told the club’s media team how a couple of injuries sustained at the start of the month have altered their style on the pitch.

He said: “As much as we were pleased with the win over Bolton, we lost two massive players for us at half time in Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson. We have been forced into playing a certain way due to injuries but we have to be adaptable.”

Only one of Wednesday’s five wins in the league this season has come without being accompanied by a clean sheet. The Owls’ backline is pivotal to whether they can sustain a promotion push this term or not. Dominic Iorfa has shown his class at the heart of the defence in the first quarter of the campaign but with some more invention in the final third, they will not be as reliant on his defensive dominance.

The Verdict

The expectations will always be high with Wednesday in the third tier no matter how long the injury list and the scrutiny around Moore’s position in the dugout will not lighten until they are inside the top six.

It is not a surprise to see the club outside the top six at this stage with a lot of new players building relationships on the pitch having only arrived this summer. Barry Bannan remains the lynchpin in central areas and has the ability to dictate the game against newly promoted Cheltenham however Michael Duff’s men command a lot of respect on arrival sitting just three points behind Wednesday in the table.