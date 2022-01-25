Darren Moore hints at potential January departures

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted that players could still leave the League One club before the January window closes in six days’ time.

It’s been a fairly quiet window for the Owls with the loan signing of Preston North End defender Jordan Story the only player to join the club this month – though it is said there is optimism the deal for Arsenal forward Tyreece John-Jules could be completed soon.

There has been little movement the other way either and Alex Hunt’s loan move to Oldham Athletic remains the only January departure right now but it seems that could change.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star, Moore left the door open to players leaving before the transfer window slams shut in a little less than a week.

He said: “With the loan players, as far as I know they’re all fine, and they will all continue as normal. In the next nine days the window will shut, and then we’ll work with what we’ve got and work from there.

“We’ll keep working to try and add to it, but there’s also opportunities for one or two to maybe go out. Hopefully we’ll keep everyone together, because we certainly need the bodies for the fixtures coming up.”

It is understood that Korede Adedoyin, Ciaran Brennan, Liam Waldock, and Ryan Galvin could all be sent out on loan this month.

Adedoyin is reportedly attracting the attention of Accrington Stanley and the prospect of a League One loan move may appeal to both Wednesday and the player.

The Verdict

This looks like a sensible approach from Moore and Wednesday.

Though squad depth is more important than ever right now, if the right option is there it could be beneficial to send one or two players out on loan for the rest of the season.

Injuries have caused the Owls boss significant issues in the first half of 2021/22 and you’d understand if that made him hesitant to sanction loan departures.

But there will be places in the squad where there is enough depth already and regular senior football can be so important for the development of up-and-coming players.

Should a suitable club come in for the likes of Galvin, Waldock and Adedoyin, Wednesday should consider moves.