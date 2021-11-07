Darren Moore heaps praise on Sheffield Wednesday man after bold tactical call

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has heaped praise on Marvin Johnson for the way he has adapted to life as a centre-back.

The Owls chief has made the bold call to play the 30-year-old, who has been a winger for most of his career, to the left-sided role of the back three after an injury to Lewis Gibson left the team short in that role.

And, it’s one that has paid off so far, with Johnson impressing today as Wednesday played out a 0-0 draw with Plymouth in the FA Cup.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore explained his delight at the player, who he urged to maintain the same standards moving forward.

“He has been really good for us. He has almost answered a little SOS in terms of that position. I thought he was excellent. His decision-making has been superb. He is calm and composed. He has got wonderful speed and his ability.

“It was his pass to Lewis Wing at the end. When things were frantic, he had a calmness. He has been really good for us and long may that continue.”

The verdict

There won’t be many who thought that Johnson would be converted to a central defender but it’s a switch that has worked out in recent games.

So, Moore deserves credit for that, along with the player who has adapted with little fuss and his use of the ball is impressive in helping the team build out from the back.

Now, it’s down to Johnson to keep performing to keep his place in the XI and it will be interesting to see how he does over a longer period.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.