Darren Moore heaps praise on Sheffield Wednesday duo after latest win

Darren Moore has praised midfield duo Barry Bannan and George Byers as they continued their fine form in the 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic yesterday.

Whilst Bannan has been a regular this season, fellow Scotsman Byers has had to be patient for opportunities but he has starred in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his past six games.

The latest of those came against the Addicks, from a Bannan assist, as the Owls moved into the play-off places.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore was delighted with the impact of the two in the middle of the park.

“There is a real level of understanding with both of them. They both have wonderful ability on the ball. George has had a terrific impact since coming in the team. We have to keep him going.

“Both players combined really well and can feel happy with their afternoon’s work. They played their part in us getting three points this afternoon.”

Wednesday are back in action against Burton Albion in the week, in what is a game in hand on most of the sides above them.

The verdict

Wednesday are flying right now, with the side playing some very good football and showing consistency in picking up results.

Obviously, it’s been a real team effort but there’s no denying that Byers and Bannan have been crucial to that with their quality and understanding in midfield, which the boss mentions.

Now, it’s about continuing that for the remainder of the season, and, if they maintain these levels, Wednesday will be hard to stop.

