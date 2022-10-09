Darren Moore heaps praise on influential Sheffield Wednesday man after big win

Darren Moore praised Barry Bannan for his quality after the Sheffield Wednesday man once again made the difference for the Owls.

The 32-year-old has been a key player over the years for the side, with Wednesday doing very well to keep hold of the Scotsman despite dropping into League One.

And, he showed his class once again in the 3-0 victory over Cheltenham, scoring with an excellent left-footed shot to calm any nerves around Hillsborough when they were just a goal up.

As you would expect, Moore was delighted with his captain, and he told Yorkshire Live that it’s great to be working with the former Aston Villa man.

“He is committed to the club. We spoke about it this week but there was an opportunity for him to potentially leave but he wanted to stay on and that was credit to him. As a player, he sees pictures on the pitch. He’s technically very, very gifted.

“This season, he has carried on. He has been happy at the base and high up the pitch. You can see what it means to him and he scored another spectacular goal.”

The verdict

You have to say that it’s pretty incredible that a player of Bannan’s undoubted quality is playing in League One as he really could be starring at a higher level.

Of course, that shows the pull of Sheffield Wednesday and it highlights just how much the club mean to him, which is understandable given what he’s done over the years.

For the Owls and Bannan, it’s all about winning promotion and they’ve had a good start to the season, including the victory against Cheltenham yesterday.

