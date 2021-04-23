Darren Moore health update issued amid potential Sheffield Wednesday dugout return

Darren Moore could be back in the Sheffield Wednesday dugout before the end of the season following his pneumonia diagnosis, according to assistant manager Jamie Smith.

Moore has had a bit of an up and down time at Hillsborough since he arrived at the beginning of March from Doncaster Rovers – both on and off the pitch.

There have been some good wins from his side but not as many as he would’ve liked, however it’s his struggles away from football that have been more of an issue for Moore in recent weeks.

Moore had to spend time away from the club due to a positive COVID test at the start of the month, and just days after he was allowed to return to his job, the 47-year-old then developed pneumonia, which saw blood clots appearing in his lungs as a result.

Understandably Moore has once again stepped away from his day-to-day duties and handed them over to Smith, but he may return sooner than anticipated if Smith’s words are anything to go by.

“He’s much better. I have just spoken to him and he’s much better,” said Smith, per The Examiner.

“He’s desperate to come back in and he’s climbing the walls. Hopefully we will see him down here before the end of the season.

“My phone doesn’t stop ringing! I speak to him at half-time and straight after the game.

“He has spoken to players over the phone. He has had Zoom meetings with the players.”

The Verdict

It’s good to hear that Moore is on the right track to getting better again in what must be one of the most stressful months of his life.

A relegation battle probably hasn’t helped his health but the good thing is that Moore seems to be getting back to full health if Smith’s words are anything to go by.

The players are still clearly fighting for him as evidenced by the 1-0 win over Blackburn this week, and if they could just get three more wins then Moore will be feeling a lot, lot better in a few weeks time.