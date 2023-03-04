Darren Moore has just hours to make these 2 Sheffield Wednesday player decisions pre-Peterborough

Sheffield Wednesday‘s club-record league unbeaten run is under threat this afternoon as the Owls face Peterborough United.

The Posh are down in eighth and desperate to close the gap on the top six to keep their play-off hopes alive.

They hammered Plymouth Argyle 5-2 last weekend, which should be a warning to Darren Moore that they’re not a team to underestimate.

Wednesday have opened up a three-point gap at the top of League One and will be hoping to take one step closer to Championship promotion today.

Moore has confirmed that this afternoon’s game will come too soon for Mallik Wilks while Ben Heneghan is continuing his recovery from a long-term injury.

But with a fairly clean bill of health, the Wednesday boss faces some interesting selection calls ahead of kick-off – as we discuss…

Whether to start Reece James

In an ideal world, Reece James would come straight back into the Owls’ starting XI.

James has been excellent this season and a contributing factor in Wednesday having the meanest defence in the division but Moore may feel it’s too risky to rush him back in against Peterborough.

He confirmed earlier this week that the 29-year-old had trained and would be available but it remains to be seen whether his involvement will be as part of the squad rather than the starting line up.

Dom Iorfa, Aden Flint, and Akin Famewo kept a clean sheet against Charlton Athletic last week but there is no doubt the Posh’s attackers will be a sterner test.

Who starts up top

The likelihood is that Moore will go for an unchanged forward line – with Josh Windass partnering Michael Smith once again.

The pair are Wednesday’s leading scorers this season and have 21 League One goals between them this term.

But after they drew a blank last weekend, with Liam Palmer scoring the only goal of the game, he could also look to Lee Gregory to change things up.

Gregory offers something different to Smith and Windass so Moore will surely have been weighing up the best approach to take at Hillsborough this afternoon against a Peterborough side that have kept two clean sheets in their last three games.