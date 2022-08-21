Darren Moore gives verdict on Liam Palmer following goal v Bolton Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday returned to winning ways yesterday as they overcame Bolton Wanderers 2-0.

It was a good victory for the Owls who scored both of their goals in quick succession with George Byers putting his side ahead in the 36th minute whilst Liam Palmer doubled their lead two minutes later.

Palmer’s goal was an especially sweet one as he made his 350th appearance for the club, being given the captain’s armband for the day too.

Boss Darren Moore was pleased the defender had a day to remember and was keen to praise his player as he told The Yorkshire Post: “Liam has been a wonderful servant for the club and a Wednesday fan all his life.

“So, we are pleased it was such a memorable 350th appearance for him. For the football club it has been a wonderful away day performance. Liam is Mr Reliable in what ever position we put him.”

Palmer will no doubt have been pleased to mark his 350th appearance with a goal alongside a solid performance and will be looking to continue to have an impact for his side throughout the season.

The Verdict:

Given the fact that Liam Palmer has accumulated so many Wednesday appearances since being at the club shows just how much he is valued in the side and his manager clearly sees him as someone that will strengthen his team.

Yesterday he showed those qualities and with the captain’s armband on too gave a display with plenty of leadership too.

After losing to Portsmouth during the week, it was important for the Owls to get some more points on the board and pick themselves up which Palmer assisted his side in doing.

As they go into the remainder of the month with one league and two EFL Cup games to play, Moore will no doubt be looking for the 30-year-old to step up again in his side’s performances.