Darren Moore gives Rotherham United prediction ahead of derby with Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is wary of the threat Rotherham United pose to his Owls’ unbeaten record so far in League One, speaking in his press conference this afternoon.

It has been a rocky start at Hillsborough for the former West Bromwich Albion and Doncaster Rovers boss, spending time away from the team in hospital with coronavirus amidst the Owls’ 2020/21 relegation battle.

Two wins and one draw from three outings represents a successful start in aiming to bounce straight back to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Wednesday’s trip to fellow newly relegated Rotherham will be arguably their toughest match of the season so far. Moore was full of respect for Paul Warne’s men in his press conference.

He said: “There is always something special with derby games. Both teams are very much in the ascendancy and hopefully it will be a really good game. They will be up there, experienced manager, experienced players at this level, organised and strong.”

Recent victories accompanied by clean sheets against Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town have put the Owls in a strong position, the Millers have picked up six points so far and will be hoping to leapfrog Wednesday with a win at the New York Stadium.

The Verdict

The Millers are horrible to play against particularly in the third tier under Paul Warne, looking for their third promotion from League One under his stewardship, and Moore is completely aware of the threat they pose.

Extremely well drilled at the back with Michael Ihiekwe amongst the best centre backs in the division and in offense the ever reliable Michael Smith up top, fresh off a midweek screamer that earned Rotherham the points at newly promoted Morecambe.

Warne’s men are favourites going into the match, it should be a thoroughly entertaining early kick-off between two sides intent on pushing for automatic promotion this term.

