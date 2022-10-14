Darren Moore gives positive update on player contract talks

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said that the club is in the latter stages of talks with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru over a new contract being sorted.

Wednesday sit third in the Sky Bet League One table as things stand as they bounced back from their loss against Plymouth with a win over Cheltenham, and they’ll be eyeing promotion this year back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Indeed, promotion will help them keep their best players and attract new transfers, but it looks as though they’re close to getting Dele-Bashiru on new terms before any of that potentially happens.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday’s game against Cambridge, Moore revealed that talks are in their latter stages in terms of a new agreement getting rubber stamped:

Darren Moore has revealed today they’re in the latter stages of getting a new deal done with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru #SWFC pic.twitter.com/DGX6MzwIyg — Rob Staton (@robstaton) October 14, 2022

The Verdict

Dele-Bashiru is a talented player with potential and Wednesday clearly want to keep him around for a little while longer yet.

He has featured from the start four times in the league this season and has also been used as a sub another four times in the third tier so far this campaign, therefore having plenty of on pitch action during Wednesday’s positive start to the season.

The Owls will be eager to see him kick on after he signs this deal, meanwhile.