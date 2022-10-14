Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

Darren Moore gives positive update on player contract talks

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said that the club is in the latter stages of talks with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru over a new contract being sorted.

Wednesday sit third in the Sky Bet League One table as things stand as they bounced back from their loss against Plymouth with a win over Cheltenham, and they’ll be eyeing promotion this year back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Indeed, promotion will help them keep their best players and attract new transfers, but it looks as though they’re close to getting Dele-Bashiru on new terms before any of that potentially happens.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday’s game against Cambridge, Moore revealed that talks are in their latter stages in terms of a new agreement getting rubber stamped:

The Verdict

Dele-Bashiru is a talented player with potential and Wednesday clearly want to keep him around for a little while longer yet.

He has featured from the start four times in the league this season and has also been used as a sub another four times in the third tier so far this campaign, therefore having plenty of on pitch action during Wednesday’s positive start to the season.

The Owls will be eager to see him kick on after he signs this deal, meanwhile.


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Darren Moore gives positive update on player contract talks

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: