Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has suggested that Lewis Wing is trying too hard to add goals to his game at Hillsborough and believes that is impacting his general performances.

Wing arrived at Hillsborough on loan from Middlesbrough in the summer with the midfielder having impressed during a loan spell at Rotherham United in the Championship in the second half of last term.

However, with Neil Warnock unconvinced by his talents, Moore was able to bring him in and it was hoped he could be a major force for them in League One.

However, Wing has only been able to score one goal in all competitions which came in the EFL Trophy against Mansfield Town. That means he has failed to find the net in any of his 14 League One appearances and there has been a lot of frustration aired at the midfielder by Sheffield Wednesday supporters following some of his performances this term.

Against Hartlepool United on Wednesday night, Wing was once again unable to deliver a strong enough performance for the Owls. Whilst he was not the only player to disappoint on the night, more would have been expected of him against League Two opposition.

It has been reported by the Sheffield Star that Middlesbrough are now considering recalling Wing from his loan spell at Hillsborough following Chris Wilder taking over as manager.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live following Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat against Hartlepool, Moore insisted that Wing’s overall form has been impacted by his desire to score more goals for the Owls.

He said: “With Lewis, he is so desperate to score a goal. We are trying to get him to play to his normal game and not worry about getting on the scoresheet. He probably feels when he is not scoring that he is not contributing to the game.

“He wants to score goals. The game is about scoring goals but there are so many different areas to his game where you can contribute to the team. Such is his desire to score goals, I think he is trying too hard. We have spoken about it.

“He wants to do well for Wednesday and score goals. He will continue to try and I have told him he will get a chance to score and you will take it.

“But that can’t mentally implode on your game where you are not showcasing your talent in other areas of the pitch.”

The verdict

It has been a strange one with Wing at Sheffield Wednesday because when they signed him on loan from Middlesbrough in the summer it looked like it was an astute piece of business from the Owls.

You only had to look at the impact the midfielder made at Rotherham in the second half of last term to see the quality that he could have brought to the table at Hillsborough.

However, Wing has never been able to consistently get up towards his best form for the Owls. There have been flashes of his potential in some of the Owls’ more positive results this term, but they have been too few and far between for a lot of supporters.

It seems that Wing’s loan spell could be cut short in January and if that is the case then Sheffield Wednesday could regret not having got more out of him in the future. There is no doubt that the midfielder has natural ability and Moore has not been able to unlock that and that might be a criticism that could be aimed at him for a few other members of the Owls’ squad at the moment as well.