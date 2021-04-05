Darren Moore faces these Sheffield Wednesday dilemmas ahead of Cardiff at 5:30pm

Sheffield Wednesday will be seeking to bounce back from their narrow Good Friday defeat away at Watford tonight as they play host to Cardiff City at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore’s men still remain in the relegation mire with just eight games left tom play and will know that they simply have to start picking up wins before it is too late for them to preserve their Championship status.

A welcome home victory against the Bluebirds, who still harbour hopes of making a late push for the play-offs, could see the Owls close the gap on Coventry City in 21st to just four points if other results fall in their favour across the division.

With games to play against their fellow bottom half clubs, Derby County and Nottingham Forest, any sort of result in tonight’s fixture would be viewed as a bonus for Wednesday.

Here, we take a look at TWO dilemmas that Darren Moore faces ahead of today’s game against Cardiff City…

Who will stand in for Tom Lees?

Lees is set to be assessed after coming off in Friday’s defeat to Watford following his unfortunate own goal, with the defender said to have picked up a tight calf during the contest.

It would appear that the most likely replacement for the centre back would be Liam Shaw, with the youngster having come on for his teammate in the last game.

Meanwhile Liam Palmer is also capable of slotting into that position if needed, with the Wednesday stalwart having played everywhere across the backline during his time with the club.

Whilst Palmer’s involvement could mean a change in system, Shaw’s presence would allow Moore to keep faith with his current 3-4-1-2 formation.

Kadeem Harris in to face former club?

Harris has flattered to deceive at times for the Owls this term but could well be the wildcard option that Moore could turn to for the visit of the winger’s former side this evening.

He offers something different to what is in the Wednesday starting eleven currently and possesses the ability to get his team up the pitch swiftly through his direct running and dribbling ability.

Given that he hasn’t had a minute of action since the 17th March against Huddersfield Town, the 27-year-old must surely be raring to get back involved.

Although he is likely to start on the bench once more, he could provide a great impact option in the second half if Moore wants to stretch the opposition backline.