Darren Moore faces these Sheffield Wednesday decisions ahead of Reading at 3pm

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to pick up a much-needed three points on Saturday, when they return to action against Reading.

The Owls tasted defeat against Rotherham United in Darren Moore’s first match in charge of the club, after being appointed as Sheffield Wednesday’s permanent manager.

That defeat against the Millers means that they’re sat 23rd in the Championship table, and seven points adrift of safety, heading into their final 13 matches of this year’s campaign.

It doesn’t get any easier for Moore’s side either, as they travel to Berkshire to take on promotion-chasing Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals are currently sat fifth in the second-tier standings, and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins, after a recent victory over Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

Moore could be facing some important decisions ahead of the match against the Royals, and he’ll be keen to get them right if they’re to stand any chance of picking up points from this one.

Find out what those decisions will be, below…

How to nullify the threat posed by Lucas Joao

Joao has been hugely impressive for Reading this season, and has played a starring role in their strong league campaign to date.

The forward was previously on the books with Sheffield Wednesday, but opted to move to the Madejski Stadium in 2019 in search of regular game time.

After an injury-hit first season with the Royals, he has certainly settled down well into life with Veljko Paunovic’s side. Joao has scored 20 goals in 29 appearances for Reading this season, and Darren Moore will have to try and find a way to nullify the threat posed by Joao, otherwise they could be facing an even tougher afternoon than originally planned.

Who will lead the line?

Sheffield Wednesday have often started with Callum Paterson in attack in recent weeks, but there have been questions raised by some of the club’s supporters as to whether he’ll suit Darren Moore’s defensive style of play.

The likes of Jordan Rhodes and Elias Kachunga will be hoping they can earn a place in the starting XI for this one, as they look to hit Reading on the counter-attack on Saturday afternoon.

Both Rhodes and Kachunga have struggled for a consistent run in the starting XI, and might feel as though this could be the ideal opportunity for them to take their place in the starting squad against Reading.

Kadeem Harris or Adam Reach?

Adam Reach has started regular for Sheffield Wednesday this season, but the midfielder was substituted in the second-half of their match against Rotherham United in midweek.

Harris’ pace could be incredibly useful on the counter-attack against Reading, and he’ll be hoping he can replicate a similar performance to that of when he scored against the Royals on the opening day of the 2019/20 season.

It’ll be interesting to see which player Darren Moore opts to start in the wide areas of the pitch.