Darren Moore eyes potential first Sheffield Wednesday summer signing, League One rivals open to deal

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is reportedly keen on Doncaster Rovers midfield John Bostock, having signed him while he was in charge at the League One club.

The Owls are currently under a transfer embargo but it appears Moore is still making plans as he readies himself to ramp up preparations for the 2021/22 campaign.

According to the Sheffield Star, the Wednesday boss is considering making a move for Bostock as he looks to add more quality to his squad.

It is understood that Doncaster would be open to letting the 29-year-old – who still has a year left on his current deal – leave, while the Owls are said to be working hard to rectify the player wages issue at Hillsborough and bring an end to their transfer embargo.

Bostock arrived at the Keepmoat Stadium as a free agent back in January but quickly became a regular fixture in the side both under Moore and after his departure.

The midfielder has struggled to produce his best football in recent years but there were signs he was finding form last term.

The Verdict

It seems Moore is keen to make Bostock one of his first signings as Wednesday boss, though when the club will be able to get a deal done remains to be seen.

There were certainly signs he was getting back to his best last season and if he can show that for the Owls he could be a very useful addition.

More quality is needed all over the pitch but a deep-lying midfielder that is positive thinking and can help control play would be very useful indeed.