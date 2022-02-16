Darren Moore explains Sheffield Wednesday transfer decision

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has told Yorkshire Live that he took the decision to sell Korede Adedoyin in January as he felt it was the right opportunity for the young forward.

The 21-year-old was allowed to depart the Owls for Accrington Stanley last month after failing to break into Moore’s Wednesday side at Hillsborough and is now set to line up against his former employers in the near future.

Adedoyin only made one appearance for the Owls in the Papa John’s Trophy this season and quickly made it clear to the Wednesday boss that he was keen to move elsewhere in search of regualr first team football.

Moore duly granted the player’s wish and has now elaborated on his decision as he stated the following recently:

“I thought it was the right opportunity for him. He is at the age where he needs to go and play football. We didn’t want to stand in his way.”

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 1) Atdhe Nuhiu More Less

The Wednesday boss then went on to admit that the striker was fifth or sixth in line to play, which further underlines just how out of favour the young frontman really was at Hillsborough.

The striker is now likely to line up for Stanley when they visit Wednesday this evening in Sky Bet League One.

The Verdict

Moore did what every decent manager should do and allowed the young player to make his own choice and move to a club where he is going to play regualr football.

For Adedoyin, he didn’t stand much chance of featuring every week for the Owls and has certainly made the right decision for the sake of his own development moving forwards.

He now has the chance to show his former side what he can do this evening and that is surely something that will drive him on.

At the age of 21 there are so many areas of his game that he could improve.