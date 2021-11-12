Darren Moore explains recent Sheffield Wednesday player decision

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that he feels it was the ‘right’ decision to recall Ciaran Brennan from his loan spell at Notts County.

The young defender joined the National League side back in September after they suffered an injury crisis, with Brennan featuring in four successive games for the East Midlands outfit.

However, the 21-year-old missed the next three games and could only make the bench for their FA Cup tie against Rochdale last week.

Therefore, the Owls made the call to bring Brennan back to Hillsborough and Moore gave an insight into his plans for the defender when speaking to the clubs media.

“We’ve called Ciaran Brennan back because we felt that was right. He has to be looking to come back into the frame to stake a claim. He’s back with the squad and will be looking to keep his performance levels high.”

Wednesday are back in action against Gillingham at home tomorrow as they look to extend their unbeaten run and push into the top six.

Brennan is available for Moore, who is without Sam Hutchinson and Dominic Iorfa through injury.

The verdict

This is a decision that makes total sense for the Owls considering Iorfa’s injury, as they will need Brennan for cover.

In an ideal world he would’ve remained at Notts County to play each week but the League One side can’t put themselves in a position where they may be left short.

Even though it was only a few games, Brennan would’ve benefited from that experience and it’s now down to the player to impress Moore in training as he tries to push for a place in the XI.

