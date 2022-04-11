Darren Moore explains reasoning behind Sheffield Wednesday decision that prompted supporter questions

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that he opted to go with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing up top against Bolton on Saturday as he believed his pace would cause a threat in behind to the hosts.

The Owls conceded a late equaliser against Wanderers in what was a hugely frustrating end to the game for Moore’s men.

However, prior to that, they had played well, although a lack of composure and quality in the final third meant Wednesday only had Jordan Storey’s goal to show for it.

That lack of killer instinct saw some fans question why Saido Berahino hadn’t been given a start, particularly as Mendez-Laing, who is naturally a winger, was preferred to partner Lee Gregory. And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore explained his decision.

“It is great for us that I know I can put him out wide or can play up top. He fashioned a couple of chances against Bolton. All that was missing was the final touch.

“We thought there would be spaces v Bolton to get in behind them and he got in a few times. He will probably feel he should have scored but he got in there. As long as he is getting in there and the chances are there, he will score. When I worry is when we don’t create chances.”

The verdict

This is a tough one to comment on as Moore is right in that it’s a positive if Mendez-Laing is creating chances, and there’s no doubt his pace and power gave the Bolton defenders a very tough afternoon.

Yet, those feeling Berahino would’ve offered more of a goal threat are also correct as he is undoubtedly the better finisher of the two.

Ultimately, the boss has to find the right balance as Wednesday push for promotion from League One this season.

