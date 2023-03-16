Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says Harlee Dean's loan spell with the Owls last season, is influencing Aden Flint's spell at Hillsborough.

Flint returned to the Owls on loan from Stoke City in the January transfer window, having previously seen a loan spell at the club cut short by injury after just four games back in 2020.

Since returning to the club, the centre back has produced some outstanding performances, keeping five clean sheets in six games, as Moore's side charge towards promotion to the Championship.

Now it seems as though Wednesday's experiences with Dean last season, are helping them with their approach to Flint.

Like the Stoke man this time round, Dean had played very little football when he joined Wednesday on loan from Birmingham in January 2022.

As a result, he managed just two games before picking up an injury that ruled him out for several weeks, and Wednesday have learnt from that with Flint, who was brought in to replace Mark McGuinness, after he was recalled by parent club Cardiff at the turn of the year.

Speaking about the importance of Flint since his return to Wednesday, Moore told Yorkshire Live: "Mark did well for us but Aden came in and it was just about getting that central defender who is good with their first-time contacts in this league. It's vital.

"When Aden came in I said to him I had to manage him because we couldn't afford it to be like last season when Harlee Dean came in - we threw him into the team and he ended up breaking.

"We've managed Aden and learned from the season before and tried to put things in place and thus far, it looks like we've ticked that particular box."

The Verdict

It is does feel impressive to see the way that Wednesday have approached this situation with regards to Flint.

Having brought Dean in last January, it will have been a blow for them to lose him so soon, and they could not afford for that to happen again here, given they do look light on options at centre back.

The fact therefore, that they are taking this sort of approach with Flint in doing things differently to what they did with Dean, does seem like a smart one.

Indeed, with the performances the he is producing on the pitch for the Owls, and how close they look to be to promotion, it is a plan that certainly looks to have paid off.