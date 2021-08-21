Darren Moore explains reason behind surprise Sheffield Wednesday transfer decision

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has suggested that the Owls allowed Andre Green to make the move away from Hillsborough because the deal made sense for the club financially.

Green had been a key player for Sheffield Wednesday at the start of the new League One season with the attacker starting their opening two league matches against Charlton Athletic and Doncaster Rovers.

However, it emerged somewhat out of the blue that Slovan Bratislava were interested in making a potential swoop for Green as they aimed to bolster their attacking options.

The attacker’s departure for Slovan Bratislava was confirmed shortly afterwards with the European outfit agreeing a fee with Sheffield Wednesday and announcing his arrival.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Rotherham United, Moore revealed that the offer for Green from Slovan Bratislava was too good for the Owls to turn down with him having only one year left on his deal.

He said: “We had interest from the club he has moved to. His agent made the club aware of the interest from the other club.

“We felt it was the right thing for us as a football club with Andre in the final year of his contract and everything else. They made the right offer. It was good for us and we sincerely wish him all the best in his next career move.”

The verdict

This transfer certainly came out of the blue but it is an excellent move for Green who will now get the chance to play in European club competition with Slovan Bratislava.

The attacker’s move to Sheffield Wednesday was never able to really fully pay off for the Owls with injuries hampering his involvement for them last term.

It had looked like he could become a key player under Moore this term in League One, but that will now not be the case.

Moore is right that it made perfect financial sense for Sheffield Wednesday to recoup a decent transfer fee for Green at this point considering that he would be out of contract next summer.

The Owls have too often allowed players to run down their deals in recent years and leave for free. Therefore making a decent profit on a player they signed for free has to be seen as good business by the club.