Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has claimed there was no particular reason why David Stockdale replaced Cameron Dawson in goal for his side's 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town on Wednesday night.

After helping Exeter win promotion from League Two during a loan spell with the Grecians last season, Dawson had started to establish himself as Wednesday's first choice between the posts recently.

Prior to last night, the 27-year-old had started each of the Owls last 16 league games, seemingly moving ahead of Stockdale in the pecking order in the process.

However, it was Stockdale who returned to the starting XI for Wednesday against Cheltenham in midweek, his first start in the league since December, with Dawson forced to settle for a place on the bench in that match.

Now though, it seems there was no standout factor behind Moore making that change between the posts for this game.

Explaining why Stockdale started ahead of Dawson in goal for this match at full time, Moore told Wednesday's official media: “We got two goalkeepers. Exceptional goalkeepers which I’ve always said, and Stock has played tonight. There’s no reasoning behind that.”

After falling 2-0 down in that game, late strikes from Aden Flint and Lee Gregory rescued a 2-2 draw for the Owls, who are now without a win in their last four games.

Even so, they do still hold second spot in the League One table, and are four points clear of the play-off places, albeit having played a game more than third placed Ipswich Town.

Moore's side will look to further strengthen their claim for an automatic promotion place as they continue their pursuit of a return to the Championship on Saturday afternoon, when they host Lincoln City at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

You can understand why Moore may have taken this stance with regards to what he has said here on the decision to change goalkeepers for this match.

Dawson has done very well for the most part since he came into the side around the turn of the year, seemingly giving his Sheffield Wednesday career a new lease of life.

However, more recent weeks have arguably seen some less convincing moments creep into his game, and so with Wednesday's promotion push hitting something of a stumbling block in the past few games, it makes sense for Moore to make this alteration, as he looks to change the situation.

Even so, he is not going to want to dent Dawson's confidence too much, so this sounds like a smart way to explain things, though given Stockdale produced a solid performance in goal at Cheltenham, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he retained his place in the side for Saturday afternoon.