Darren Moore explains big Sheffield Wednesday selection call from Wycombe draw

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says he started Olamide Shodipo ahead of Theo Corbeanu in his side’s 2-2 draw with Wycombe on Saturday, to give the latter a rest.

Corbeanu joined the Owls on a season-long loan from Wolves back in the summer transfer window, and has since gone on to score two goals and provide two assists in ten league games for Moore’s side.

The Canadian international had started each of Wednesday’s last four games, but dropped to the bench for Saturday’s game, coming on as a second half substitute for Olamide Shodipo.

It had been Shodipo, who scored Wednesday’s first goal in that game, who had originally taken Corbeanu’s place in the starting lineup.

Now it seems as though Moore made that decision, in order to try and keep of many of his players as fresh as possible.

Explaining his decision in making that change after the game, Moore told the Sheffield Star: “It’s about managing the squad and not losing anybody.

“Hopefully we’ve come through unscathed. We manage the group again and go on from there because we’ve got a game on Wednesday again then two games next week on Tuesday and Saturday.”

Following that draw, Wednesday now sit seventh in the League One table, one point off the play-off places. The Owls are next in league action when they travel to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth on the 7th December.

The Verdict

This is an interesting approach for Moore to have taken with his selection for this game.

You can understand him wanting to keep players fresh and available, but Corbeanu had looked to be in some decent form of late, meaning it could have been a risk to take him out of the side.

But with Shodipo himself getting on the scoresheet, it does look as though this was a change that ultimately paid off for Moore.

It will be interesting therefore, to see how this might affect the Owls’ starting lineup moving forwards, as they continue to look for promotion back to the Championship.