Highlights Huddersfield boss Darren Moore considering bringing back Jordan Rhodes due to a recall clause in Blackpool loan deal.

Rhodes has scored five goals in five games for Blackpool, including a hat-trick.

Huddersfield may need a poacher like Rhodes to improve their clinical edge in the final third.

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore has confirmed he will consider bringing Jordan Rhodes back to the club in January due to a recall clause as part of the move that took him to Blackpool on loan.

Jordan Rhodes enjoys fine start with Blackpool

The 33-year-old was out of favour under former Terriers boss Neil Warnock, so it was no real surprise when he secured a temporary switch to the Seasiders.

And, it’s a deal that has paid off for Neil Critchley, with Rhodes scoring five goals in five games since his move, which includes a hat-trick in the 4-1 thumping of Reading, and the striker got the only goal of the game in the win over Barnsley last time out.

What has Darren Moore said about Jordan Rhodes?

Moore has had a good start with Huddersfield, as they picked up two points from games against Coventry and high-flying Ipswich Town.

However, Moore will want a more clinical edge from his side moving forward, and Rhodes could be that man.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the former Sheffield Wednesday chief opened up on his relationship with the ex-Middlesbrough man, as he confirmed there is a chance to recall him in the New Year.

“What we will do is have a look at the loan. It is something that happened before I arrived at the football club. I believe there is a break clause (in the deal) so we will have a look at that. I have worked with him twice at Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday. I know Jordan as a man and as a player.

“In the meantime, there's nothing we can do about that. What we will do is concentrate on what is in the building here at the moment.With Kian [Harratt], Kyle [Hudlin] Del [Delano Burgzorg], Josh [Koroma], Sorba [Thomas] and one or two others, we are focusing on them and their continuity for the team because we can't look away from that. I am all about looking at the here and now and what we have got in the building. What I have seen thus far is good but needs more improvement.”

Do Huddersfield need Jordan Rhodes?

Rhodes hasn’t been prolific since his return to Huddersfield, and it obviously needs to be taken into account that he is playing in League One right now, but he has shown he still has the goalscoring instincts that have served him well throughout his career.

Huddersfield have a lot of different options in the final third, but they are probably lacking a poacher, and Rhodes could be that man.

So, it makes total sense that Moore will keep tabs on Rhodes, but there’s a lot of football to be played between now and January. If Rhodes continues his excellent form though, a return seems like a no-brainer from the Terriers’ perspective.

What next for Huddersfield?

As mentioned, Moore has made a decent start, but he will be desperate for the first win, and they are back in action on Tuesday night when they make the trip to Birmingham.

Birmingham are currently two points ahead of the Terriers, so the visitors could leapfrog them with a victory.