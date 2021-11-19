Darren Moore drops hint over Sheffield Wednesday ace

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has hinted to Yorkshire Live that Josh Windass could well be involved for the Owls this weekend against Accrington Stanley.

The 27-year-old forward hasn’t made a single appearance for the Steel City club this season and is currently working his way back to full fitness after having had surgery on his hamstring.

Windass recently returned to full training, which is a fact that is only set to heighten the amount of speculation over when the former Glasgow Rangers player will return to action.

However Moore was seemingly keen to keep his cards close to his chest when asked about the possibility of the player being involved against his old club on Saturday recently:

“We will have a look. I won’t give anything definitive now.

“We will see how Josh is and go from there.”

Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Plough Lane (Wimbledon) Yes No

Windass previously showed brilliant form last season for the Owls despite their eventual relegation from the Sky Bet Championship, scoring 10 goals.

There is no doubt that he will now be chomping at the bit to get back involved for his side.

The Verdict

Getting Windass back as soon as possible is sure to be one of the main priorities for Wednesday at present.

The 27-year-old is a player who can make all the difference in the final third and certainly carved out a reputation for himself last season as a bit of a match winner.

Moore will be keen to manage his return as they won’t want to push him too hard after such a long period out.

However with Windass being more than capable of winning points on his own for his side, there will be an eagerness to get him back to being fit and firing at the earliest opportunity as the Owls continue to look to get back to the Championship.